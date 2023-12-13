Kate Beckinsale, 50, stuns in shimmery pink outfit as she parties with Nicky and Paris Hilton

Kate Beckinsale recently dazzled at Kathy Hilton's Christmas party in Los Angeles. Embracing the festive spirit, the 50-year-old star shone in a pink sequined top and matching pencil skirt, embodying the essence of the holiday season.

Adding an extra touch of glamour, the "Pearl Harbor” star draped a faux fur coat over her shoulders, complementing her ensemble.

The actress, who typically sports brunette hair, surprised attendees with a stunning change in her hair color, showcasing her new look alongside her outfit.

The festive occasion saw her mingling with notable figures, including sisters Nicky and Paris Hilton, who themselves made a statement in red mini dresses.

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale stuns in pink

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared her experience of the night, playfully teasing host Kathy Hilton's extravagant Christmas decorations. "If there was any doubt that Kathy Hilton has bigger Christmas balls than anyone else, let this be an end to it," she wrote, expressing gratitude for the warm and family-centric evening.

While many fans admired Kate's new look on social media, one comment stood out, questioning her choice of hair color. The fan remarked, "Why such a color? I thought the original was better – a shame."

© Instagram Kate with Paris and Nicky Hilton

Kate, known for her sharp wit, responded assertively, defending her right to change her appearance as she pleases and not being overly concerned with others' opinions, especially from someone she doesn't know personally.

In a playful jab, she turned the tables on the commenter, critiquing his choice of an orange puffer jacket seen in his profile picture. Kate questioned the appropriateness of unsolicited remarks on someone's appearance, challenging the norms of social commentary and personal aesthetics.

© MICHAEL TRAN Kate Beckinsale arrives for The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment gala

Her response garnered support from numerous Instagram users, who joined in the lighthearted discussion about the man's jacket and Kate's stance on unwelcome opinions.

Apart from her striking appearance at the Christmas party, Kate also recently celebrated her 50th birthday.

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale rocked blonde hair

Embracing her age with positivity and enthusiasm, she marked the occasion with a series of posts showcasing her Playboy and Barbiecore-themed birthday party. The celebration, which began at her house and later moved to a club for karaoke, was filled with joy, love, dear friends, and festive fun. Reflecting on her milestone, Kate shared, "I tell you what. Getting old is great," expressing heartfelt gratitude for a magical day surrounded by loved ones.

