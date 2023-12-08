Kate Beckinsale, 50, shines bright on the red carpet with new blonde hair and tiny minidress

At the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala in Beverly Hills, Kate Beckinsale graced the event with resilience and grace, mere hours after a challenging day involving her stepfather Roy Battersby's health.

Kate, known for her role in "Underworld," was seen earlier comforting 87-year-old Roy, who is battling two types of cancer, in a tender moment captured by DailyMail.com.

The 50-year-old actress shone brightly at the gala, debuting a striking new blonde hairstyle. She was impeccably dressed in a white tweed minidress with long sleeves, complemented by glittering silver platform heels.

Her hair, styled in light waves, appeared to be a wig, giving her a refreshing new look.

Speaking with Extra on the pink carpet, Kate reflected on the significance of the gala.

She expressed her appreciation for being part of women-centric events, feeling enriched by the collective female energy in the industry. "It makes you feel like your cup is just a little bit fuller," she shared, emphasizing the uplifting power of such gatherings.

Kate's presence at the gala came during a particularly challenging time for her family. According to reports, Roy recently suffered a 'massive stroke,' adding to the concerns around her mother Judy Loe's private health battle.

Judy, 76, was diagnosed with a longstanding illness six years ago, a struggle Kate has hinted at in her emotional Instagram posts.

Determined to provide care for her parents, Kate had them move from the UK to her home in Los Angeles. Her biological father, the late British actor Richard Beckinsale, known for his roles in "Porridge" and "Rising Damp," had another daughter, Samantha, 55, with Margaret Bradley. Roy, a successful director known for his work on British hits like "Inspector Morse," "Cracker," and "A Touch of Frost," shares a strong bond with Kate.

In recent months, Kate has openly shared about her parents' health struggles, posting images of her mother in hospital treatment. In August, she urged her Instagram followers to embrace joy and life, despite the challenges of grief and sickness.

"It means you are choosing life, fiercely," she wrote, advocating for kindness and resilience in the face of adversity.

Her mother, also an actress, married Roy in 1997, 18 years after the death of Kate's father. The strong bond Kate shares with her stepfather has always been evident, with fans regularly expressing their admiration for their close-knit relationship.

In addition to coping with her parents' health issues, Kate has been dealing with the loss of her beloved cat Clive, who passed away in June at the age of 19.

Despite these personal challenges, Kate's determination to support her loved ones and maintain a positive public presence is a testament to her strength and character.

