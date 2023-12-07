Best dressed: Adele, Dua Lipa and Kerry Washington stun at Women in Entertainment Gala

The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles was a dazzling display of style and glamour, headlined by some of the most influential women in the entertainment industry. The event, which honored Adele and Kerry Washington, was a showcase of fashion as much as it was a celebration of their contributions to the industry.

The gala was not just a celebration of achievements in entertainment but also a dazzling display of fashion, where each attendee brought their unique sense of style to the forefront, making it an unforgettable event.

Adele © Stefanie Keenan Adele, 35, the recipient of the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, presented by Dame Helen Mirren, captivated the audience in a striking pinstripe black and white suit. The Grammy award-winning artist's ensemble, accentuated with a measuring tape detail on the lapel, exuded elegance and sophistication. She paired the suit with pointed white heels and a gold and white handbag, her hair styled in old Hollywood curls and adorned with statement gold earrings, completing her look with her signature cat eye makeup and mauve pink lipstick.

Helen Mirren © MICHAEL TRAN Dame Helen Mirren, 78, exuded timeless elegance in a black and white lace long-sleeved gown, complete with red lipstick, Mary Jane heels, and a large black purse.



Kate Beckinsale © MICHAEL TRAN Kate Beckinsale, 50, flaunted her toned legs in a white thigh-grazing mini dress, making a bold statement with her newly blonde hair, a departure from her signature long brunette locks.

Jane Seymour © MICHAEL TRAN Jane Seymour, 72, looked stunning in a white suit with intricate patterns and caped sleeves, pairing it with a matching shirt beneath. Reality star Kenya Moore also chose a chic white suit with a longer lapel, revealing a sheer black top, complemented by a long necklace, coordinating earrings, and pointed black heels.

Camilla Cabello © MICHAEL TRAN Camila Cabello, 26, radiated grace in a blush-colored ruffled sleeveless dress, her long locks elegantly cascading around her. The singer added a touch of glamour with rose gold-hued heels, her hairstyle complementing the ethereal vibe of her outfit.

Xochitl Gomez © MICHAEL TRAN Xochitl Gomez, 17, showcased her youthful style in a tweed blue and white crop top and matching skirt, accessorized with tights, pointed heels, and a bow in her hair. The actress, who rose to fame as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, sparkled with hoop earrings and a striking necklace. Fresh off her win in Dancing With The Stars' season 32, Xochitl's appearance added a touch of triumph to the event.

Dua Lipa © MICHAEL TRAN Dua Lipa, 28, made a memorable appearance on the red carpet in a stunning strapless black dress, featuring a daring slit near the hip. The dress, accessorized with tights, strappy black heels, and a belt-like detail along the neckline, highlighted her sleek fashion sense.

Kerry Washington © MICHAEL TRAN Kerry Washington, another honoree of the evening, turned heads in a textured floral blue and white gown. The TV star's off-the-shoulder number accentuated her slim figure with three-dimensional flowers throughout, paired with strappy silver heels and center-parted hair.