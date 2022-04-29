Lady Amelia Windsor looks effortless in jeans during rare outing The royal looked trendy in off-duty attire

Lady Amelia Windsor stepped out in Dalston wearing a relaxed ensemble after it was announced the blonde beauty would star on the cover of Tatler's June issue. Lady Amelia strolled through the busy East London streets looking laid-back in her outfit of choice.

The 26-year-old, who is the granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the Queen's cousin, sported a black puffer jacket and baggy blue boyfriend jeans in photos obtained by the MailOnline. The royal teamed the outfit with some khaki and black boots from Ganni to complete her casual ensemble.

The Edinburgh University graduate wore her long blonde tresses loose, and swept the style back with a large pair of black headphones. Lady Amelia carried a tote bag over her shoulder hat boasted a dazzling colour palette of lime green, blue and black. A white shopping bag adorned her other arm.

Lady Amelia, who has previously walked in fashion shows for Dolce & Gabbana back in 2017 and is currently signed to top modelling agency Storm, went bare-faced during her walk, letting her natural beauty speak for itself.

Lady Amelia looked divine in Dior

The royal is well regarded for her sartorial prowess, especially on the designer fashion scene. Earlier this year, Lady Amelia donned a black military-style jacket and a black tulle skirt for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

She also looked mesmerising in Missoni

She complemented the look, which was from Dior's Pre-Fall 2022 Collection, with some white socks, black loafers with gold detailing and a black calfskin Dior handbag - giving off major Gothic meets modern-day Cinderella vibes.

Amelia shared a snapshot on Instagram of her luxe invite in the car on the way to the show, in turn also flashing her red nail polish and a series of statement rings – adding a pop of colour to her all-black outfit.

