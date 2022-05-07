Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer stuns in floral mini dress

Lady Eliza Spencer delighted followers in a sweet summer dress as she was spotted for a romantic couple's outing to celebrate her boyfriend Channing Miller's birthday. Princess Diana's niece and Lady Amelia Spencer's twin sister look beautiful in the look – which we would love to get our hands on.

MORE: Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer just stunned us in their red carpet gowns at the Venice Film Festival

Lady Eliza, 29, looked picture perfect in the floral yellow and green mini dress with wrap-around effect and pleated detailing. She wore her blonde hair down and gently curled and opted for a natural makeup look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer - who knows who best?

The blonde beauty accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses and a delicate gold floral necklace. She slipped on some striking sunshine yellow Princess flats with encrusted gem details.

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer and her sisters stun in Dolce & Gabbana dresses

Lady Eliza posed for the sweet couple's photo with her boyfriend, who looked composed yet casual in a short-sleeve white shirt, blue shorts and a pair of bright red loafers.

Lady Eliza looked radiant in florals

The twin took to social media to share the delightful images with friends and followers, alongside the heartfelt caption: "Happy happy Birthday my Baby @channingmillerd I hope you have the happiest day. I love you with all my heart, always & forever."

Princess Diana's niece looked picture perfect in the dress

Fans were in awe of Lady Eliza's natural beauty and romantic dress look. One commented: "Gorgeous girl," with a heart-eyes emoji, while another added: "You two are just everything." A third penned: "Absolutely beautiful lady! Hope you have a wonderful celebration," with a string of love heart emojis.

Lady Eliza recently stepped out alongside her twin Amelia looking glamorous in all-black outfits to attend the Michael Kors X Ellesse intimate cocktail party in London.

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp House

The 29-year-old twins sported classy black dresses as they graced the swanky event. Lady Amelia wore a black mini dress with high-neck detailing, long sleeves, and a cut-out effect neckline in a soft ribbed knit fabric, while Lady Eliza donned a flattering black midi dress with a high-neckline, long sleeves and rockstar gold studded detailing.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.