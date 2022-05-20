Rachel Riley stuns in striking two-tone dress for seriously special reason The Countdown star is raising money for a good cause

Rachel Riley looked lovely in a bright, two-tone dress to attend the 2022 Tusk Ball in London on Thursday, subsequently revealing she is auctioning off the custom-made number in a bid to raise funds for Street Child's Ukraine Appeal.

The Countdown star, who is a mum to children Noa and Maven with former Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev, shared a snap of herself posing outside the Natural History Museum as she announced her charity collaboration, encouraging her Instagram followers to take part. Rachel's dress was crafted in the colours of the Ukraine flag as a sign of solidarity and featured a bright blue bodice and flared, A-line skirt in sunshine yellow.

The 50s-inspired design was cinched in at the waist with a blue belt and the TV star carried a smart silver clutch bag.

Her blonde hair was styled in perfect waves and she accentuated her smile with a slick of pink gloss.

Explaining the meaning behind her look, Rachel captioned the post: "I had this gorgeous dress made for me by the brilliant and ethical British designers Rachel and Laura @careauxofficial in solidarity with Ukraine and now we're raffling it off to raise funds for @streetchilduk’s Ukraine appeal.

Rachel is auctioning off her dress to benefit Street Child's Ukraine Appeal

"There's more info on the Raffall ticket site but the dress is approx size 10-12, each ticket is £10 and every penny goes to help Ukraine... Link in story, please buy a ticket (or some tickets) if you can! #slavaukraini #nowar #dress #careaux."

The star's post was met with an enthusiastic response, with one penning: "Beautiful" and another chiming in with: "Look at you." Fans will have to act quickly, as the raffle ends this Sunday at 11.45pm.

Rachel was joined by Strictly star husband Pasha Kovalev

Rachel was accompanied by her husband Pasha at the Tusk Ball, which also saw the likes of Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips in attendance.

The Tusk Ball aims to not only raise recognition and support of African conservation but to also make a tangible impact, with all funds raised going directly to the cause.

The evening also featured a pre-recorded message from Tusk Patron Prince William, who congratulated the organisation for over 30 years of conservation success and urged guests to continue their support to help tackle the conservation challenges of the future.

