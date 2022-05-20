Helen Flanagan prepares for new adventure in beautiful pair of short shorts The former Coronation Street star stunned

Helen Flanagan had her fans well and truly excited on Friday as she prepared for a brand-new adventure with her family as they prepared to go on holiday.

But it was her fashion that really grabbed attention, as she shared a nearly minute-long video showing her getting ready for the trip abroad. Helen appeared to already be in the holiday mood as she wore a slinky black top and a pair of daring short shorts as she packed her suitcase with a sunhat and highlighted a range of beauty products that she was promoting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan prepares for new adventure in pair of short shorts

There was an adorable moment during the video, when the mum-of-three was interrupted by her young son, Charlie, who was wrapped up in an adorable costume.

Charlie was beaming as his mum embraced him, and he was ready for their holiday as he wore a dressing gown that made him resemble an orange sea monster. Cute!

"Here comes the sun! I'm so excited that we're jetting off on our family holiday tomorrow," she wrote.

"I've been busy packing today and wanted to show you the hand luggage friendly skincare essentials that I'll be travelling with from @florena_skincare_uk. What's the one skincare product you can't travel without?"

Helen made sure to pac​​​​​​​k the essentials

Her husband, Scott Sinclair left a sweet comment on the post, as he simply shared a heart-eyed face emoji.

Another fan said: "Charlie is so sweet I can't," while a third added: "You have 3 beautiful children Helen. Have an amazing family holiday."

A fourth shared: "He is gorgeous Helen," and a fifth penned: "Have a wonderful time making memories."

We can't wait to see what beautiful dresses Helen has brought with her for her trip, but we know that her wardrobe is just full of pretty summer frocks perfect for any vacation.

Her son looked adorable in his little c​​​​​​​ostume

Earlier this week, the star looked dreamy in a blue midi dress with a sweet ditsy floral print in shades of sky blue, cornflower blue and pale green.

The number featured a simple round neckline, romantic flutter sleeves, a fit and flare waist and subtle ruching around the bust area.

The star teamed the Dorothy Perkins dress with a pair of metallic silver barely-there heels and a tangerine orange leather handbag.

She opted for a glamorous makeup look which consisted of a defined rose-pink lip, a deeply sun-kissed complexion, a dusting of bronzer, concealer, a powdering of pink blush and silvery eyeshadow.

