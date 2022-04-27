Helen Flanagan's fans rally around to support her after emotional breastfeeding update The actress shares three children with Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt update on her breastfeeding journey with fans. The Coronation Street star, who shares three children with her fiancé Scott Sinclair, admits she feels "emotional" about weaning her one-year-old, Charlie.

LOOK: Helen Flanagan looks sensational in dreamy summer skirt

The 31-year-old actress shared a heartwarming video with fans breastfeeding her son, cradling him and kissing his head as she nursed him. "So this week I have been focusing on trying to get Charlie off the boob during the day. I've decided I want to stop breastfeeding but for me, I've decided to do it gradually as I think that’s best for Charlie," she wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan shares emotional breastfeeding update with fans

Helen admitted her one-year-old was struggling to go without night feeds, but shared he is "doing so well" with his eating after three days without breastfeeding.

"I don’t want to upset him, so I thought gradual is best. I have got childcare to help with it as I was feeling really stressed with it and felt like I needed that support and it’s okay to get a bit of help sometimes," Helen wrote.

RELATED: Helen Flanagan opens up about her breastfeeding woe with baby Charlie

Helen shared an update after one year of breastfeeding Charlie

"All I’ve known really how to look after a baby is just to feed them as soon as they cry. I wanted to have some nice memories and pictures and videos of nursing my baby... it’s highly likely Charlie is my last baby."

"Stopping nursing can be quite emotional, there is no right or wrong, I just think happy mummy, happy baby. I wanted to stop feeding as I just felt I wanted my body back to normal, I wanted more independence and I felt it was better for Charlie for his eating during the day. I suppose as mums all we can do is our best."

READ: Helen Flanagan showcases figure in incredible dress

MORE: Helen Flanagan looks flawless in gorgeous dress – see photo

Fans and friends were quick to react to Helen's post, rushing to support her as she shared her candid update.

Helen has been praised by fans for her open approach to breastfeeding

"You’re a queen and your babies are incredibly lucky. We all need help… don’t know what I’d do without my mummy," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Thank you for sharing all of this, BF journey is so unique to you, your baby and your body sending so much love."

"Such an emotional time. You have done so well and should feel really proud xx," a third fan wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.