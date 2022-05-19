Geri Horner stuns in dazzling outfit for never-before-seen-photos

Geri Horner has always been one stylish superstar, and this was proven on Thursday when an unearthed photoshoot was shared.

INSIDE: 50 celebrity living rooms you'll love – Sharon Osbourne, Victoria Beckham and more

Celebrating 'Throwback Thursday', the official Spice Girls account shared an old photoshoot from 1997, which featured each of the stars in a different outfit. Geri was the first featured and she wowed as she sultrily posed in a black crop top that had a cherry design on it and a pair of hotpants that was finished off with a matching pair of strappy heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner marks her birthday in style in her signature colour

Meanwhile, Emma Bunton rocked a slinky pink top and had her nails painted a light purple, while Mel C stood out in a sheer top and sports bra alongside a pair of tracksuit bottoms.

SEE: Geri Horner wows in pair of denim shorts to celebrate family member

MORE: Geri Horner shares rare photos of daughter Bluebell - and fans are saying the same thing

Mel B took on a summery look with an acid-washed denim crop top and jeans, and Victoria Beckham looked futuristic in a white corset and cyber shades.

The caption read: "Loco in Acapulco! #ThrowbackThursday to this week in 1997," and fans went ballistic with many saying they'd never seen the photos before.

One shared: "Wow, totally unseen. Amazing pictures!" while a second added: "I've never seen those! Wow."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice Girls (@spicegirls)

Geri stunned in a daring look

A third commented: "Never seen these pictures. Amazing," while a fourth posted: "I love unseen photos," and a fifth had a request for the account.

They asked: "Please release a coffee table photobook with outtakes from all these iconic photoshoots!"

WOW: Geri Horner stuns fans in skinny jeans and must-see accessory

MORE: Geri Horner shares photo with David Beckham despite questions over friendship with Victoria

The look couldn't have been farther away than what Geri normally wears now, as Ginger Spice opts for all-white ensembles.

Over the weekend, Geri and her husband Christian Horner celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, and the Spice Girls star paid tribute to the Formula 1 boss for the special occasion.

Geri now exclusively wears white

The couple tied the knot on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire.

On her big day, Geri rocked a gorgeous lace bridal dress designed by Philippa Lepley, complete with three-quarter length sleeves, a V-back, and a gorgeous full skirt.

READ: Major celebrations for Geri Halliwell and husband Christian Horner!

MORE: Geri Horner pens sweet message to Victoria Beckham after missing son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Her latest throwback wedding snap showed off the gown in full as the newlyweds posed at the front of the church following their ceremony, against the backdrop of the wood-panelled walls, white candles and elegant floral arrangements.

"Happy Anniversary to my darling husband @christianhorner. Can you believe it - 7 years! I love you so much. Thank you for everything. I am so proud of you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.