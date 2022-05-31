Helen Flanagan looks picture-perfect in beautiful summer dress The former Coronation Street star is on holiday

Helen Flanagan and her family are currently enjoying a half-term holiday, and the former Coronation Street star has wowed every day with her fashion.

On Tuesday, the star posed with her eldest daughter, Matilda, and while the youngster looked like a fairytale princess, Helen looked like she could be her fairy godmother as she stood in a whimsical white summer dress. She rocked an all-white ensemble, consisting of the eye-catching frock, a pair of sandals and a Gucci clutch bag.

Matilda had opted for an all-pink style, with a beautiful cardigan and tutu, alongside a pair of small heels.

Helen shared several photos of the mother-daughter duo including a heart-melting snap, which saw the pair cuddled up together, and another of her daughter playfully flashing the peace sign as they walked around a Dubai shopping centre.

"My Princess," the doting mum simply captioned the photos, adding a princess and swirling hearts emoji.

Helen posed with her daughter

Fans loved the sweet family pictures, as one enthused: "Absolutely beautiful girlies," and another observed: "Oh my gosh that's Scott's double."

A third penned: "Lovely photo of you both," while a fourth posted: "She's so darn cute," and a fifth added: "Aww bless. She's just like a Princess."

Helen is currently enjoying a family holiday abroad, and last week, she and fiancé Scott Sinclair managed to steal a few moments together as they enjoyed a date night.

She shared a glowing holiday snap, where she posed up a storm in a stunning bodycon midi dress on the balcony of their holiday apartment.

The pair have a sweet relationship

Helen's beautiful beaded 'Lulu' dress featured an elegant square neckline and feather hemline, complementing her feminine silhouette.

The mother-of-three slicked her blonde hair into an elegant updo, adding diamond drop earrings and strappy silver heels to complete her date-night-in-Dubai ensemble.

Helen simply captioned her sweet photo with a white heart, sparking a flurry of comments from doting fans. "Couple goals," commented one fan, as another wrote: "That dress is FIRE."

"Beautiful couple, love your dress Helen xx," a third fan commented, while several others left flame emojis beneath the actress' seriously glamorous post.

