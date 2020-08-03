Normal People's Daisy-Edgar Jones goes totally barefaced for an incredible makeup tutorial

Daisy Edgar-Jones is the actress of the hour thanks to an amazing performance as Marianne in the lockdown hit, Normal People. Whether it's her boyfriend, her on-screen chemistry with Paul Mescal, her fashion sense or her next big career moment, we're pretty obsessed with all things Daisy. So you can imagine our delight when she turned into a makeup influencer on Instagram. For a paid partnership with Hourglass Cosmetics, Daisy stripped off all her makeup and showed her 668k followers her favourite beauty products.

"So excited to share my go-to look using Hourglass Cosmetics," she said. "I recreated the makeup I’ve been wearing for all of my virtual press interviews and I was lucky enough to try the new Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara. I hope you love it as much as I do!"

Starting with a fresh face, the 22-year-old London-based star showed her followers how she covers any blemishes with the Hourglass Foundation, and how she gets rid of any dark circles using concealer. She also revealed a secret about her makeup on Normal People! "Blusher was used quite a bit by my makeup artist on Normal People, Sharon, to help tell the story of Marianne ageing from 17 to 22," she said.

"So, for the younger Marianne, not only would she put the blusher on the apples of the cheeks she would also bring it down to this sort of area [pointing to the bottom of her cheeks], to give that overall flushed youthful complexion which I thought was a really handy trick!"

Daisy revealed that she's a fan of big eyes - and that eyeliner is her number one product. "Eyeliner is my favourite product to use and I tend to go quite big with a cat eye. This eyeliner is amazing, it's the Hourglass Voyeur, it's waterproof so it doesn't bleed and it's also so easy to use. I've found that I've been able to get even ticks with it - which is ideal."

She revealed how she gets the perfect feline flick, saying: "I tend to do the ticks either side and then match them up as best I can and then bring them to the corners. It's so easy! What happens with my eyeliner is that I start with this eye and it looks great and then I move on to this eye and it goes a completely different shape so then I have to fix it and then slowly they get massiver and massiver and they essentially cover my whole face."

Her second favourite product? Mascara! And she was lucky enough to try the new Unlocked Instant Extensions Hourglass mascara. The beauty experts have been raving about this mascara - not only does it give you really long lashes, but it also comes off with just water. Genius!

Daisy told fans: "I like to put a lot on my lower lashes because I think it gives you a sixties vibe which I just love."

After brows, Daisy moves on to her lips - and admits that she doesn't usually think she suits a bold lip and favours nude instead. For this video, she starts with a lip liner along her cupid's bow and then applies a nude lip all over. She completes the video with bronzing powder and setting spray.

A full list of the Hourglass products Daisy wore in the video…

