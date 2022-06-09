Exclusive: Natalie Pinkham models Ladies Day outfits for Ascot as she talks friends and family

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! Magazine, Natalie Pinkham has posed at Ascot racecourse in a series of glamorous outfits to provide style inspiration for the famous event.

"Ascot is one of those social commitments you ink into the diary at the beginning of the year," she says. "It's brilliant fun and dressing up is so exciting."

Natalie tells the magazine how she attends Ascot every year with her friends, who she knows through Zara Tindall. "She introduced me to horse racing 15 years ago and that’s where my interest has come from," she says. "I find it funny because I teach them about Formula 1 and they teach me about horses. It's a different world, a different language and a different energy. F1 is an assault on the senses whereas I find going to Ascot quite calming."

In the interview, Natalie also talks about making it to the top of a male-dominated world. "I was told by an executive when I first started in the sport that a woman will never front Formula 1 and I just had to get used to that,” she reveals. "It took a boss that believed in me – and gender equality – to recognise how much it matters. There are so many women watching the sport now, so they need relatable broadcasters on screen and be made to feel welcome."

And she also tells the magazine about how she is helping organise Flackstock, a festival to be held in July in celebration of her late friend Caroline Flack.

"I think about Caroline all the time," Natalie says. “She was so full of energy. The life and soul and heart of every party. If any of us thought of her, she was always dancing at a festival so it’s a fitting tribute."

If you love Natalie's radiant orange look from high street favourite Reiss, then why not treat yourself in time for summer? We found the star's striking number, which features a high neckline, feminine open-back detailing that fastens with a self-tie bow, a sleeveless silhouette enhancing shape and a sumptuous deep tangerine hue.

Open Back Midi Dress, £228, Reiss

Team the piece with some barely-there heels and an elegant clutch bag for a stand-out seasonal aesthetic.

