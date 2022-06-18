Helen Flanagan is a total beach babe in striking pink bikini The former Coronation Street star looked beautiful!

Helen Flanagan turned heads on social media when the stunning star shared a photo of herself on the beach in a striking pink bikini.

SEE: Helen Flanagan's daring date night dress will make you do a double take

The former Coronation Street star looked flawless as she sunned herself in the shallows wearing the bold piece of swimwear. She also posed in a teal bikini as she knelt in the waves, letting the water flow over her legs. In both the photos, which showed a behind-the-scenes look at a recent photoshoot, Helen made sure to flash a perfect smile for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan wows in sun-kissed bikini video

She only used a series of emojis for her caption, opting for the bikini, wave and hearts ones, and many of her followers were left speechless as well as they shared heart-eyed face emojis.

WOW: Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous in fruity bikini as she plunges into the sea

LOOK: Helen Flanagan looks picture-perfect in beautiful summer dress

Her fiancé, Scott Sinclair was among those who commented on her show-stopping post, as she simply posted the aforementioned emoji.

Another fan said: "Good lord," alongside a string of flame emojis while her former co-star, Catherine Tyldesley, added: "Beautiful girl."

Helen soaked up the sun

A third noted: "Real mermaid on the beach," and a fourth penned: "Superb picture of you Helen Flanagan," and a fifth complemented: "The perfect woman."

LOOK: Helen Flanagan looks seriously sunkissed in strapless aquamarine bikini

MORE: Helen Flanagan rocks incredible sparkling dress for date night with Scott Sinclair - and wow

Helen loves a bikini and earlier in the week, she posted a photo of herself with the aquamarine sea behind her as she looked into the distance, wearing a baby blue strapless bikini with tie string fastenings on the hips.

She captioned it: "Happiest in a bikini… @cahacapo #AD." Helen's fans were quick to share their love for her beautiful beachside look.

The star is a fan of a bikini

"Beautiful in blue," one commented, while second added: "Wow," and another agreed: "So gorge Helen!!" Others understandably posted fire and heart-eyes emojis in response.

SEE: Helen Flanagan wows in sunkissed new bikini video

MORE: Helen Flanagan is a goddess in the prettiest floral bikini

Helen adores fashion and dressing up and recently told HELLO!: "When I go out; I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl."

Makeup-wise, the busy mum says she has some go-to brands she always turns to, including Hourglass and Charlotte Tilbury.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.