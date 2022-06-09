We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Flanagan has been keeping her fans entertained throughout her Italian adventure, mainly with her show-stopping fashion.

One of her most eye-catching numbers was a white bikini that was patterned with various kinds of fruit, with oranges on the top and lemons on the bottoms. In a short clip, the actress showed off her beautiful swimwear as she prepared to plunge to the tune of That's Amore. She was accompanied by close friend, photographer Lloyd Pursall, and they soon got a bit playful as Helen dunked him underneath the waves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan takes the plunge in fruity bikini

It's clear that Helen and Lloyd enjoyed their time in the water, as Helen shared another clip of them leaping back into the blue depths, alongside stylist Nana.

The star also shared a saucy clip of her lounging poolside in a flowery bikini with smatterings of orange blooms covering it, alongside a clip of her emerging from the pool like a goddess.

Helen certainly enjoyed her time away, and she penned a sweet tribute to Primark, who brought her out, as her adventure came to an end.

"Thank you @primark for having me on the Sicilian trip to celebrate the new Italian inspired collection," she wrote. "I had such a laugh from start to finish, what a fab group we had, love you guys."

The star modelled an upcoming bikini

The new collection is due to launch in two weeks time.

Last month, Helen went on a family vacation to Dubai and during the trip she posed with her eldest daughter, Matilda, with the young girl looking like a fairytale princess. And Helen looked like she could be her fairy godmother as she stood in a whimsical white summer dress.

She rocked an all-white ensemble, consisting of the eye-catching frock, a pair of sandals and a Gucci clutch bag.

Helen shared several photos of the mother-daughter duo including a heart-melting snap, which saw the pair cuddled up together, and another of her daughter playfully flashing the peace sign as they walked around a shopping centre.

Helen loves a Primark buy

"My Princess," the doting mum simply captioned the photos, adding a princess and swirling hearts emoji.

Fans loved the sweet family pictures, as one enthused: "Absolutely beautiful girlies," and another observed: "Oh my gosh that's Scott's double."

A third penned: "Lovely photo of you both," while a fourth posted: "She's so darn cute," and a fifth added: "Aww bless. She's just like a Princess."

