Anne Hathaway exposes never-ending legs in jaw-dropping sheer corset dress
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Anne Hathaway exposes never-ending legs in jaw-dropping sheer corset dress

The Idea of You star appeared at the Bulgari Hotel in Rome

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway added a devilish flair to her angelic appearance at the Bulgari Hotel in Rome on Monday. 

The Idea of You star, 41, looked sensational in a custom Gap by Zac Posen white shirt dress that highlighted her sensational physique. 

The semi-sheer design was mostly unbuttoned, exposing a corset bodice and Anne's never-ending toned legs underneath. 

The seductive dress also featured side pockets and nipped in Anne's tiny waist before flaring to the floor. 

Drawing attention to her décolletage, the actress accessorized with blinding Bulgari jewels, including a statement diamond necklace, a diamond Serpenti bracelet, and matching earrings. 

Her dark hair was worn down with plenty of volume at the crown and tucked behind her ears to show off her sparking earrings. 

Anne looked incredible in her semi-sheer dress

As for her makeup, Anne's complexion looked radiant with highlighted rosy cheeks, a soft smokey eye, and plump soft pink lips. 

Anne's appearance comes after she reflected on turning 40 last year and her journey with sobriety. 

Anne rocked a custom Gap by Zac Posen dress

"Forty feels like a gift," she told The New York Times. "The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things 'middle age' simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything." 

Anne further spoke about the concept of treating each day as if it were her last, saying: "As a formerly chronically stressed young woman, I just remember thinking one day: You are taking this for granted." 

Anne's Bulgari jewelry made a statement

She continued: "You are taking your life for granted. You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky, and that would be lights out. So, when I find the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, 'You are not going to die stressed.'"

Touching on her decision to give up alcohol, Anne added: "I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me."

Anne always looks incredible

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, she expanded more upon the idea of giving up drinking. "I knew deep down it wasn't for me," she admitted. "And it just felt so extreme to have to say, 'But none?' But none.

"If you're allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don't argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it." 

Anne is five years sober

She explained that none of this came from a place of just thinking it was the "right" thing to do, rather that it just personally mattered. 

"It's a path everybody has to walk for themselves. "My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don't like to wallow. 

"The thing that I have faith in is that everybody else is going to have one or two drinks, and by the time everybody gets to two drinks, you'll feel like you've had two drinks – but without the hangover."

