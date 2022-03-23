Julianne Hough leaves fans stunned with daring transformation – and look at that dress The former Dancing with the Stars pro looked magnificent

Julianne Hough always knows how to look beautiful, and she demonstrated that on Wednesday with a jaw-dropping transformation.

The dancer was preparing for a glamorous night and she gave fans an insight into the process with a small clip. The star was all wrapped up in a towel sporting no makeup for a natural look and had her hair pulled back, before she covered the lens with her hand and revealed the stunning makeover. She now had a full face of makeup, which highlighted her beauty, and her hair cascaded down past her shoulders.

But the most striking part of Julianne's transformation was her daring dress, which featured a cut-out section around her shoulders.

"Shine Bright Today Beauties," she captioned the video, adding a sunshine emoji and crediting her hair stylist and makeup artist.

Fans lost their minds in the comments, with her stylist enthusing: "Still trying to figure out how you are that gorgeous before we even started. Then boom even more Fierceeeeee!!Ugh I'm obsessed."

A second added: "You're beautiful even without makeup...," while a third posted: "A lot of your shine comes from your inner beauty, Lovely Lady! Have a wonderful day!"

Julianne looked show-stoppingly beautiful

Several more posted strings of heart and flame emojis as they were captivated by the star's immense beauty.

Last week, the 33-year-old dancer wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots.

"5, 6, 7, 8…. Step into the Movies is this Sunday, 3/20 at 10pm EST," Julianne wrote in the caption. "All of the iconic dances from your favorite movies reimagined and coming to your home screen. Join @arianadebose and I in a bomb ass reimagined version of Chicago! See you Sunday!"

Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their excitement and to also compliment the star, flooding her post with flame and love heart emojis. "You are the best!" one enthused. A second wrote: "Bombshell of a woman!"

