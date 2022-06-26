Helen Flanagan is the picture of summer glamour in gorgeous mini dress The Coronation Street actress is so glam

Helen Flanagan is known for her fabulous sense of style, as the former Coronation Street actress showed once again on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the glamorous fashionista looked stunning as she modelled a sleeveless black-and-white polka dot mini dress.

SEE: Helen Flanagan is a total beach babe in striking pink bikini

The mum-of-three wore the breezy outfit for a family day out, and teamed it with white sliders, a large hessian bag and oversized sunglasses, keeping her makeup minimal so her natural beauty shone through.

Helen pulled her long hair into a chic updo and kept her jewellery simple, wearing just her watch and incredible engagement ring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan plunges into the Italian sea in fruity bikini

In one photo, the actress beamed as she held hands with her youngest child, one-year-old son Charlie.

SEE: Helen Flanagan's daring date night dress will make you do a double-take

MORE: Helen Flanagan looks picture-perfect in beautiful summer dress

In another, she sat on some grass and lowered her sunglasses as she gazed at the camera. The actress turned heads recently during a family holiday to Dubai as she posed by the beach and pool in a series of eye-catching bikinis.

Helen looked lovely in her summery outfit

In one video she shared on Instagram during the idyllic break, Helen rocked a stunning black bikini for poolside fun with her daughters.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old posted a short clip that showed her holding hands with her eldest children Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, as they prepared to jump into the pool.

She could be seen encouraging her daughters as Girls Just Wanna Have Fun played, and the trio then jumped into the pool, squealing as they did so.

The star with her son Charlie

Whether dressed for the pool, a day out, or a romantic date night, with her fiancé, Scott Sinclair, Helen always looks fabulous.

She dressed to impress for a night out last month when she wore a show-stopping blue beaded frock with a square neckline by one of her favourite designers, Nadine Merabi.

She recently told HELLO!: "When I go out; I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.