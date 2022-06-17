Carol Vorderman surprises fans with form-fitting outfit choice ahead of podcast launch The Countdown presenter looked radiant

Carol Vorderman delighted fans with her choice of outfit as she announced some exciting news on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 61-year-old TV presenter shared a series of images showing off her figure-hugging outfit while recording a podcast pilot.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman talks about overwhelming 'deep depression'

Opting for a button-up navy dress with gold detailing, Carol sparked somewhat of an online frenzy as she beamed for the camera.

The mum-of-two elevated her look with drop earrings, lashings of mascara, a pink lip, and a fresh white manicure. She glamorously styled her honey-hued locks in loose waves around her shoulders.

Carol had some exciting news to share

The presenter captioned her post: "Lovely afternoon making a great pilot (well I think so anyway) for a podcast… I think coming soon… It's a cracker of a series… you'll love it".

She added: "Hot tho in Hampton Court so we went for a little boating past the palace… Happy days".

Her loyal fans flooded the comments section with plenty of praise, with one adding: "Utterly gorgeous Carol".

Another penned: "A vision of loveliness".

A third remarked: "Looking absolutely senflippinsational Beautiful Lady".

The presenter appeared on Good Morning Britain

Others couldn't help but notice the buttons on her dress, with one commenting: "Damn, how strong is that button on your shirt".

Another quipped: "Some super strong buttons there".

Her post comes after Carol recently took to social media with a 'warning' for fans following the creation of a bogus Instagram account. Captioning a post explaining the ordeal, she penned: "FAKE ACCOUNT WARNING. Thank you for reporting another [explicit] for setting up this fake account. It gets boring after a while. Meanwhile proper life is bloody marvellous. Some amazing things going on. Booooooooommmmm."

Fans rushed to express their support, with one follower writing: "There’s only one Vorders."

A second added: "I hope it gets taken down soon, this makes me so angry."

