Heather Watson is all smiles in stunning bikini photos after Wimbledon defeat

Heather Watson put her Wimbledon heartache behind her for a sun-soaked holiday in Mykonos, Greece this week.

The former British number one took to Instagram to share several stunning photos of her dreamy getaway, including one of her looking phenomenal while sporting a green and white triangle bikini that put her gym-honed physique on display.

Heather also shared a snap of her bronzed, toned legs as she relaxed on her private decking, and a gorgeous photo of herself floating on her back in the crystal-clear waters.

Other photos included shots of her delicious-looking meals, and her rocking a figure-hugging red midi dress. Captioning the picturesque photos, she cheekily penned: "Oh Mykiii you so fine," alongside a heart emoji.

Her fans were quick to react, with many lost for words over her appearance they could only comment with flame and love-struck emojis.

Heather looked gorgeous in her holiday snaps

Some could muster together a few words, with one responding: "You blow my mind!" A second said: "Absolutely stunning!" A third added: "That's a very nice, and very tiny bikini," and a fourth wrote: "Hottest tennis player ever!"

Heather's sunny trip comes after she sadly lost her place in her first Grand Slam quarter-final after she was beaten in the fourth round of Wimbledon by German player Jule Niemeier on Centre Court earlier this month.

Heather is in Mykonos, Greece

The 30-year-old admitted she was "deflated" following the loss but insisted her best tennis is still to come.

"I'm still quite deflated and disappointed," she said following the match, after becoming the last Brit left in the women's singles.

Heather is enjoying a break after her Wimbledon defeat

She explained: "I saw today as a big opportunity, I believed in myself, and thought I'd come through it. But I think in the women's game, often people are breaking through later. Experience counts for a lot and everybody's journey is different."

She added: "I broke a barrier this week, so I am definitely hungry for more. I believe in my tennis and my game. I've been around a long time now, and I hope to be around at least a bit longer."

