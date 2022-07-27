Tamron Hall is the epitome of glamour in regal gown The Tamron Hall Show host looked so elegant!

Tamron Hall made the most of her summer holidays as the popular host headed off to Italy for sun, wine and relaxation.

But she still found a way to way to enjoy herself following the end of her trip abroad as the star headed to the Wolffer Estate Vineyard in the Hamptons, where she sampled some delicious wines. Tamron made sure to look as elegant as possible for her trip to the Hamptons as she posed in a gloriously regal gown that was fit for royalty with its bold blue colors and striking patterns.

The star uploaded a small clip to Instagram showing her sampling some of the wine in a tiny glass, before she's shown more wine ranging from white to rosé.

In her caption, she said: "Back from Italy and the second half of Summer is just as sweet. Thank you to my friends at @wolfferwine. Yes, rosè season is in full bloom."

A lot of her fans were left speechless by her stunning outfit as they shared strings of heart, flame and crown emojis.

Tamron's dress caused quite the stir

One commented: "Thanks for sharing this, stunning picture, perfect pic," while a second added: "That dress is EVERYTHING!"

Other commended her for her choice of Italy as a holiday destination, as they voiced their hopes to travel to the European nation.

Earlier this year, Tamron made a grand entrance to her show and turned heads as Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightly, from Breakfast at Tiffany's.

The TV host has a great taste in fashion

The star recreated a famous scene from the iconic movie and stepped out of a taxi wearing a string of pearls, a figure-skimming floor-length gown and Holly's infamous hairdo.

Her look was topped off with glasses to replicate the Oliver Goldsmith Manhattan shades Audrey wore in the movie.

Tamron captioned the clip: "Just in case you missed the epic show open created by @tamronhallshow team and our amazing glam squad. Thank you @rachelray @kandi and @chefaaronsanchez for an incredible Breakfast at Tamron's."

