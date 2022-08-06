Carrie Johnson’s secret sparkly wedding mini dress everyone missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Over a year after their secret wedding ceremony, Boris and Carrie Johnson celebrated their marriage during a belated wedding party last week – and for the occasion the now-resigned Prime Minister's wife wore a disco-ready dress. The couple, who married in May 2021, threw the belated party because Covid limited the number of guests at the original wedding.

SEE: Inside Boris Johnson and wife Carrie's epic wedding party at 1,500-acre estate

Carrie sparkled in Jenny Packham's 'Effie Embellished Sequinned Mini Dress,' which boasted champagne gold sequin detailing, a short silhouette, a scalloped hem, a V-neck and a subtly cinched waistline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Boris Johnson reveals illness is impacting his career

She completed her iridescent number, which coats a mere £1,820, with some low nude heels and wore her thick blonde hair down loose. Her husband channelled Bond-villain-meets-summer-garden-party vibes in a loose-fitting white suit, a blue shirt and tie. A pair of brown leather shoes made for a practical outfit finish.

RELATED: Where will Boris and Carrie Johnson live with their two young children?

The couple danced together in a swanky marquee with their loved ones and sang along to Neil Diamond's hit song 'Sweet Caroline.'

Carrie gleamed in gold

If Carrie's dress has caught your eye, you're in luck as it is available to rent via My Wardrobe HQ. For a truly show-stopping evening aesthetic, team the designer garment with some gold high heels and a simple clutch bag.

Jenny Packham Effie Embellished Sequinned Mini Dress, £30 per day, My Wardrobe HQ

RENT NOW

The couple's postponed wedding party was held at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds, a 1,500-acre estate with a Grade I-listed country house, an orangery, a heart-shaped orchard, a secret garden and a swimming pool.

The couple hosted belated wedding celebrations

Guests included Boris' sister Rachel Johnson and his father Stanley, who were pictured in their cars entering the grounds. A helicopter also landed on the site ahead of the nuptials, no doubt carrying a VIP.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Boris Johnson's three marriages and seven children

Although Boris and Carrie – who share son Wilfred, two, and daughter Romy, seven months, would have likely also invited Lord and Lady Bamford, who own the vast property as well as the organic farm located just a mile away.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.