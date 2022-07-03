Carrie Underwood goes 80s glam in dazzling bodysuit and denim shorts The country star is taking the world by storm

Carrie Underwood is having the time of her life while back on the road after an extensive period promoting her latest record.

While she is set to embark on her Denim and Rhinestones nationwide tour very soon, she made a surprise appearance for a special set of concerts beside Guns N' Roses.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood has a blast during date night

The country star joined the rock icons for a double-special, even undergoing a fun 80's-style transformation for the same, which she showed off on her social media.

Carrie looked spectacular with her blonde locks teased into large, bushy curls, and donned with it a dazzling black bodysuit.

She paired the outfit with her signature cut-off dark denim short-shorts and completed her transformation with sparkling black cowboy boots.

Cinched in with a studded belt, the outfit showed off her toned physique and gym-honed legs in particular, and it was clear Carrie was feeling the full fantasy of the look as well.

Carrie went the full hair metal route for her Guns N' Roses cameo

"1988 called and it wants its hair back. I said no," she captioned her photograph accompanied by the hashtags: "#gunsnroses #london #80sHairDontCare #NiceGirlsDontPlayRockNRoll."

Immediately her followers began fawning over the singer, and so did her husband Mike Fisher, who left a heart-eyed emoji, and fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini, who dropped a slew of flame emojis.

A fan of hers commented: "I want your legs girlie!! You look amazing," with another saying: "Holy smokes! This might be my favorite picture of you ever," and a third adding: "Please put out a metal album!! You have the power!!!"

Carrie was brought out by the rock band for their London concert for a surprise two night performance special, and while she doesn't begin her own tour till 7 July in Ohio, she couldn't have been more grateful.

The singer performed two shows with the band while they toured in London

"Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses! Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was [thunderbolt emojis]!!! Until next time…," she wrote alongside photographs from the shows.

