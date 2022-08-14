Eva Longoria soaks up the sun in lavish bikini photo The Desperate Housewives star is chasing the sun

Eva Longoria is making the best of the warmer weather by spending some time near the water, with her latest photos sparking quite the response.

Eva Longoria looks sensational in Barbie pink co-ord

The actress sent pulses racing when she shared her latest glimpse into her waterside retreat, a pair of spectacular bikini photographs.

Eva Longoria loves the trampoline workout

She wore a blue string ensemble that showed off her incredible figure and highlighted her legs that stretched on for miles, complete with a brown fedora.

Eva reclined in her boat while providing a lush display of crystal clear waters next to her, almost as blue as her swimsuit and looking just as radiant.

Eva Longoria is a beach goddess in barely-there bikini

"Vitamin sea," she captioned her photos, and fans definitely believed that it was doing her good, inundating her with flame emojis.

"This queen doesn’t need a king," one wrote, with another saying: "A really high dose of it," and a third adding: "Stunning. Pure loveliness."

Eva soaked up some sun in a blue swimsuit

The TV star definitely knows how to integrate a bit of her own flair and style into her looks, with one of her recent ones really sticking out to fans as a winner.

In another recent social media post, she shared a photograph of herself posing in a beautiful dress that featured cut-outs along the back and a loose fall.

Eva Longoria stuns in bright neon yellow bikini during sun-filled family getaway

Eva Longoria melts hearts with adorable throwback baby snaps of Santiago on his fourth birthday

While being paired alongside wet hair and a fan would certainly catch a few eyes, it was her shoes that stole the show, part of a collaboration with Eobuwie.

She sported a pair of bright Barbie-core pink heels with large strap elements that looked almost puffed up and certainly quite cozy on her feet.

The actress went Barbie on her feet

Referencing a classic Mean Girls quote, she wrote: "On Wednesdays we wear pink," and her followers quickly began raving over her shoes, with one saying: "Beautiful. And those shoes are stunning and seem cozy too," and another adding: "Barbie's shoes!"

