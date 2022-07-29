Christine Lampard gives off bridal vibes in the dreamiest white lace dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Giving off bridal vibes, Christine Lampard just had an ethereal moment on Lorraine – and we couldn't be more obsessed with her dress.

RELATED: Loose Women's Christine Lampard makes surprising revelation about meeting husband Frank

A vision in lace, the TV star debuted a brand new midi on the breakfast show, complete with a high neck and decadent embroidery.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Adding to her angelic look, Christine accessorised with silver droplet earrings and a pair of beige slingback pumps. Styling her beautiful brunette locks in beachy waves, the mum-of-two sported a glowing complexion.

She opted for her go-to makeup combo – a brown glittery eyeshadow complete with a lick of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss – divine.

MORE: Christine Lampard turns heads in flattering corset dress at ITV summer party

READ: Christine Lampard stuns on Lorraine in green bodycon dress

Christine styled her angelic white lace dress with nude slingback pumps

Loving her lacy look? We've found a similar style from Coast, and it's on sale!

GET THE LOOK:

Cream Capped Sleeve Lace Dress, £103.20, Coast

Adorned with semi-sheer cut-outs and ladylike cap sleeves, this elegant design is a great choice for black tie dinners, summer celebrations or even date nights with your dearest. Reduced from £129 to £103.20, it's also available to shop in navy.

Christine is covering for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake breakfast show this summer

It's been a busy week for Christine, who has officially taken over presenting duties from Lorraine Kelly over the summer holidays. Sharing the responsibility with Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh, we can expect to see the fashionable pair on our screens a lot more over the next few weeks.

Delivering some major style inspiration, earlier this month Christine stepped out in another gorgeous outfit on the show.

Donning a delightful green dress which came from ME+EM; a brand loved by celebrities, influencers, and the royal family, the presenter polished off her outfit with a collection of sparkling silver bracelets.

Christine recently wowed in an emerald green dress from Me+Em

Speaking about how she's handling the pressure of taking Lorraine's daytime slot, Christine told HELLO!: "I get a weird thrill when something doesn't go to plan."

"Throughout the summer we'll be like the naughty prefects and when the new term starts in autumn the head girl will return. Until then I feel a sense of responsibility looking after Lorraine's 'baby'," she added.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.