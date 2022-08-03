GMB's Ranvir Singh wows in a slinky floral dress following career surprise

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh looked splendid on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain in her cheerful dress which draped and flared in all the right places - fans couldn't believe that this was one of her high street frocks.

The 44-year-old presenter beamed as she took to her Instagram stories yesterday morning and posed in the most beautiful coral and turquoise printed wrap dress. The waist tie and the gently flared elbow-length sleeves and floaty skirt all completed the graceful and oh-so-flattering look. The glamorous outfit could have taken the TV presenter from work to after-work cocktails.

Styled by Debbie Harper, ITV's resident stylist to stars such as Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid, Ranvir kept her accessories and beauty look simple, with soft brown suede heels and natural bronze makeup.

Debbie proudly showed off Ranvir's gorgeous ensemble

The mum-of-one's gorgeous dress is from Next and we have found a similarly cheerful and figure-flattering floral wrap dress with the same floaty sleeves and waist-enhancing tie.

Floral wrap dress, £78, Next

Last week Ranvir sported a dress from one of Duchess Kate's favourite brands, LK Bennett and it is in the summer sale at 30% off.

The pale pink Broderie Anglaise dress showed off the presenter's demure side and added a brand new look to her growing, and much sought-after summer dress collection of colourful prints and high-end slinky dresses – and the most fabulous shoes.

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, TV presenters Christine Lampard and Ranvir shared their excitement as they prepare to take turns in the Lorraine show hot seat as the doyenne of daytime takes her summer break. We shall look forward to seeing more fashionable frocks.

