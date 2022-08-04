Ranvir Singh epitomises elegance in royal-approved dress on Lorraine

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh rarely disappoints with her unrivalled fashion sense. Her penchant for pastels and flair for florals has dubbed the star one of daytime TV's best-dressed ladies - and her latest look is going straight on our summer wishlist.

The 44-year-old raven-haired beauty looked incredible in a pink pinstripe shirt dress to present Lorraine Kelly's namesake show on Thursday morning, epitomising the peak of summer in the easy breezy cotton frock from L.K.Bennett. Ranvir's dress had a neat collar, short sleeves with ditzy tie detail and a flared midi skirt.

The Good Morning Britain host slipped into a pair of tan heeled sandals, adding a honey-hued blush, shimmery eyeshadow and glossy rose lip to highlight her summery beauty glow.

Taking to Instagram to debut Ranvir's stunning ensemble before she stepped onto our screens, her trusty stylist Debbie Harper shared a glowing snap of the mother-of-one.

Ranvir looked radiant in the pretty pink number

"@ranvirtv looking simply gorgeous this morning in @lkbennetlondon," Debbie revealed, adding a string of pink heart emojis to the post.

If you're looking to recreate Ranvir's summer-ready look, a cool cotton shirt dress is perfect for pulling on when temperatures rise, and this 'Saffron' dress from L.K.Bennett makes for effortless summer dressing.

Wear with a pair of slingback courts when the sun shines, or rock it with white trainers for lowkey elegance in the office.

Saffron Pink Cotton Stripe Shirt Dress, £230, L.K.Bennett

L.K.Bennett has long been hailed as a royal-favourite brand, with everyone from the Duchess of Cambridge to the Countess of Wessex and Zara Tindall stepping out in several pieces throughout the years from their unrivalled fashion archive.

Duchess Kate's love affair with the British-born label began way back in 2011. The mother-of-three wore the 'Sledge high heel pumps' in 2011, and they quickly became her to-go-to shoes which she wore frequently up until 2014.

