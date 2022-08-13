Denise Welch turns up the heat in figure-hugging jumpsuit

Denise Welch turned the heatwave up a notch by modelling some gorgeous figure-hugging outfits this week.

The Loose Women star looked incredible modelling several pieces from her collection with Tilletts clothing, including a low-cut, cropped black jumpsuit that highlighted her tiny waist and sensational curves. Not to be outdone, Denise also showed off another jumpsuit that featured an eye-catching blue animal print design that cinched in her waist with a matching fabric belt.

Other items included a brown leopard print Bardot top which she wore over a pair of slim-fitting trousers, and a flirty summer dress with a blue and pink floral print, ruffled hem and wraparound cut that she teamed with a denim jacket.

Captioning her beautiful garden photoshoot, Denise reminded her followers that her collection is currently 20 per cent off. "Get swiping for a reminder of some of the fabulous pieces available in the 'Denise Welch Collection' sale @tillettsclothing. 20% off everything using the code Denise20. The sale of my collection is on til the end of August," she penned.

Fans were quick to react and gave Denise rave reviews, with one responding: "Absolutely love the entire collection. Utterly fabulous...You wear it well." A second said: "Wow you're gorgeous! Love the outfits," and a third added: "Dress and denim jacket is best."

Denise looked gorgeous in her jumpsuit

Denise's happy demeanour comes after she shared a touching photo of her late father, Vin, who sadly died last year.

Denise shared the never-before-seen snap which showed the pair walking arm in arm through a snowy forest. In a moving caption, Denise wrote: "Found this picture of Dad and me that I've never seen before," and she ended it with a string of heart emojis.

Vin passed away last September, with Denise breaking the news on Instagram alongside a poignant photo of her grasping her dad's hand in a hospital bed.

Fans loved her summery dress

She wrote: "The words I've dreaded saying all of my life. Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the life force that was Vin Welch. After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

"He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more. I can't quite function as I'm so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who'd never met him."

