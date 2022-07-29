We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Denise Welch has jetted off once again, and this time she's returned to Croatia, and she made sure to bring her best swimsuits with her.

MORE: Denise Welch leaves ITV party early - Loose Women react

The Loose Women star posed up a storm next to the pool as she posed in a striking knitted one-piece that featured tassles around the bust. She paired the piece of swimwear with a gorgeous pair of open-toed sandals and a floral shawl that she revealed was from Tilletts Clothing. In her caption, she shared the heartwarming reason she was back in the European nation, as she was visiting her son, Matty Healy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Welch shares relatable fitness struggle

"Back in Croatia to see @healytymd who is still filming Hotel Portofino," she posted. "I'm also with my friend and agent @bexelliff but they both run away from the camera!!! Unlike me of course!!

WOW: Denise Welch looks spectacular in eye-catching leopard jumpsuit

MORE: Loose Women's Denise Welch swapped lemon bridal dress for feathered wedding gown

"Anyway, it's beautiful here @amadriaparkopatija and we had a fantastic welcome back. My gorgeous wrap is from @tillettsclothing of course."

The post caused a stir amongst her fans, including her husband Lincoln Townley who lamented his absence as he said: "No Mr influencer……"

A second penned: "Looking stunning Denise you jet setter, bring us a souvenir back we will bring you one from Kos," and a third joked: "Denise Welch killing it in her 50s, me looking like I might die and any minute in my 40s."

Denise stunned in her gorgeous swimwear

A fourth complimented: "Wow you look amazing very beautiful and fantastic figure," and a fifth added: "You look fabulous."

SEE: Denise Welch strikes a yoga pose in swimsuit - fans react

READ: Denise Welch reveals controversial health decision – fans react

Denise was recently in Croatia as she went to see Matty perform in concert, and as she lounged poolside she stunned in a red swimsuit.

The mum-of-two has been spending time in Croatia lately

The star was also in a pair of sandals and she accessorised with a pair of sunglasses as her swimsuit hugged all of her curves. She looked ready to enjoy the Croatian sun with a blue towel already laid out behind her on her lounger.

MORE: Denise Welch stuns with very rare childhood photo of her very famous son

READ: Denise Welch discusses 'fear' at start of relationship with third husband Lincoln

Fans were astounded by her sizzling snap as close friend Natalie Anderson enthused: "Gorgeous," and plenty of others posted heart-eyed face emojis.

A second added: "Looking hot, Den. Beautiful as always," and a third shared: "You look stunning as always enjoy your holiday," and a fourth complimented: "Looking gorgeous. Love that swim costume."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.