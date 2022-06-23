Stacey Dooley stuns in sensational mini-dress – Kevin Clifton reacts The Stacey Sleeps Over star stunned her boyfriend – and us

Stacey Dooley is one fashionable presenter, and she always blows us away with her gorgeous looks, and her latest impressed her boyfriend, Kevin Clifton.

INSIDE: DNA Family Secrets host Stacey Dooley's home with Kevin Clifton is a Scandi dream

The Hungry For It presenter was preparing for a holiday and she wowed in a barely-there mini-dress that left her shoulders and most of her legs bare. She then paired the item with a pair of orange heels as she posed in her living room. The mini-dress wasn't her only look, which she revealed came from a vintage store, as she also looked fabulous in a long black dress with matching chunky sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley divides fans as she approves of Kevin Clifton's fashion choice

Stacey also styled out a gold low-slung top that was paired with a pair of ripped jeans and finally she modelled a white shoulderless dress.

READ: DNA Family Secrets: Everything you need to know about Stacey Dooley's new show

MORE: Stacey Dooley's unique home sparks major fan divide – watch video

Kevin was almost at a loss for words as he commented on the post, as the dancer simply said: "Stunner."

Stacey explained her looks in her caption, as she wrote: "I'm going on hols soon and I realllllllllly don't wanna go too nuts buying new."

She added: "Gonna defo bring these bits I already have... (This gold top is litch older than me....bought it second hand years ago at @wolfandgypsyvintage)."

Kevin was blown away by his girlfriend's outfits

Fans loved the looks, as one enthused: "Stacey. I'm 100% here for this," and another added: "Black dress. Silhouette to die for and sunnies."

Many enjoyed her gold top, as one penned: "The gold top is giving me Destiny’s Child - Throw your hands up at me vibes," and a second commented: "Outfit 3 - all the 90's feels."

MORE: Kevin Clifton has the best reaction to Stacey Dooley's new short hair and colour

READ: Kevin Clifton sparks marriage comments following Stacey Dooley's birthday party

Meanwhile, another shared: "Omg I had practically an identical gold top like that back in my clubbing days......long gone now... Both clubbing days and the top....43 yrs old with 2 kids and 2 dogs."

Earlier this year, the star went through a phase with her clothing as she confessed to being in love with the colour orange, and she demonstrated that in a daring top that featured a plunging neckline and only buttoned up to the midriff.

Fans loved the gold look

She posed in a changing room and paired the item with a pair of grey tracksuit bottoms and a jaw-dropping golden necklace.

It seems that her look was in preparation for a date night with her boyfriend as she also shared some photos of a beautifully laid marble table that featured plates in the shape of shells.

READ: Stacey Dooley makes rare comment about 'intrusion' into Kevin Clifton relationship

READ: Stacey Dooley reveals exciting future plans for home with Kevin Clifton

Although she didn't reveal what the pair would be eating by candlelight, her orange-theme carried over into her date with a bowl of oranges on the table, alongside some orange flowers.

"V v into orange RN," she revealed in her caption that was finished with an orange emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.