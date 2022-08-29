Emily Ratajkowski turns heads with surprising outfit choice for special night out The star went all out!

Emily Ratajkowski is truly living her best life, all the while setting pulses racing with every one of her stunning looks.

The star stepped out for an epic night out, and went all out with her look, sending fans wild with her barely-there halter swimsuit and an impossibly short mini skirt.

She shared every detail of her latest outing – from looks to shenanigans with friends – on Instagram, and fans seriously can't get enough.

WATCH: Emily shows off adorable baby bump

Emily documented her night attending New York City's most talked about concert, Bad Bunny's second night at Yankee Stadium, as he kicks off his first ever stadium tour.

The actress made jaws drop by donning one of her very own designs, opting to wear an orange zebra swimsuit from her Inamorata swimwear line, which features a plunging neckline, a thin tie around the waist, and high-cut bikini line.

She turned the swimsuit into a night time going out look by pairing it with a tiny, khaki colored skirt with a frayed hem and black leather belt, and topped it all of with a black bomber jacket and black cowboy boots.

The star documented every detail of her exciting night out

The mom-of-one shared several clips of her enjoying the highly-anticipated concert, and revealed her envy-inducing view as she posed right on the edge of the field.

A subsequent clip revealed that it was in fact popular DJ Diplo that scored the all access tickets for her and her friend, which she showed off in a video montage where she's seen pre-gaming the concert with champagne, taking plenty of mirror selfies, and dancing all night to the Puerto Rican rapper's latest hits.

Emily went all out with her outfit

She maintained just how much fun she had in her caption, writing: "Can you tell we had fun seeing Benito last night?!" which is Bad Bunny's given name.

Fans and celebrities alike could not get over how incredible she looked, writing in the comments: "Gorgeous Emrata," and: "My queen," as well as: "EMILY!!!!!!!!!!! Omg you're the coolest," plus another one added: "Goddess!!!"

