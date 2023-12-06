Best dressed stars this month: Willow Smith, Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, more

The dawn of December has already seen an entourage of best dressed stars take to the red carpets as the end of SAG-Aftra strikes welcomes the return of glittering premieres.

The month kicked off with The Fashion Awards 2023, with the likes of Amal Clooney, Pamela Anderson and Anne Hathway in attendance to recognise the innovation and talent of fashion's creatives while raising funds for the British Fashion Council's charities.

Later, the cast of The Crown bid farewell to its final season and seven year on-screen legacy with a star-studded Finale Celebration at London's Royal Festival Hall.

From the Barbie cast's plastic fantastic reunion in Hollywood, to head turning street style moments from the style set, discover which names we have on our radar as the best dressed this December.

Best dressed stars in December 2023

Willow Smith © Brendon Thorne Willow Smith rocked an all-black androgynous ensemble on the black carpet of the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS on Wednesday 6 December. The 23-year-old paired an open black blazer with layers of silver chains and a deep plum lipstick.

Troye Sivan © Brendon Thorne Troye Sivan was the definition of 'suited and booted' at the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS at Bondi Pavilion. Dressed in a crisp, white, three-piece suit and a Prada béret, the 'Rush' hitmaker perfected effortless dressing at the star-studded event.

Billie Eilish © John Sciulli Billie Eilish departed from her signature slouchy streetwear in favour of a layered and decontructed trouser suit to support her friend Claudia Sulewski's sustainable bodycare launch. Stepping out to celebrate CYKLAR at Solawave House in West Hollywood, the 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker put her own spin on a preppy aesthetic.

Emily Ratajkowski © Ignat/Bauer-Griffin We can always trust Em Rata to serve up a streetwear style combination worthy of a runway. On 6 December, the model was spotted in NYC pairing a candy pink puffer jacket with boyfriend jeans and red Puma sneakers.

