Best dressed stars this month: Willow Smith, Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, more

Later, the cast of The Crown bid farewell to its final season and seven year on-screen legacy with a star-studded Finale Celebration at London's Royal Festival Hall.
From the Barbie cast's plastic fantastic reunion in Hollywood, to head turning street style moments from the style set, discover which names we have on our radar as the best dressed this December.
Best dressed stars in December 2023
Willow Smith
Willow Smith rocked an all-black androgynous ensemble on the black carpet of the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS on Wednesday 6 December.
The 23-year-old paired an open black blazer with layers of silver chains and a deep plum lipstick.
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan was the definition of 'suited and booted' at the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS at Bondi Pavilion.
Dressed in a crisp, white, three-piece suit and a Prada béret, the 'Rush' hitmaker perfected effortless dressing at the star-studded event.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish departed from her signature slouchy streetwear in favour of a layered and decontructed trouser suit to support her friend Claudia Sulewski's sustainable bodycare launch.
Stepping out to celebrate CYKLAR at Solawave House in West Hollywood, the 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker put her own spin on a preppy aesthetic.
Emily Ratajkowski
We can always trust Em Rata to serve up a streetwear style combination worthy of a runway.
On 6 December, the model was spotted in NYC pairing a candy pink puffer jacket with boyfriend jeans and red Puma sneakers.
Meg Bellamy
The Crown's Meg Bellamy looked enchanting in a custom-made column dress by Maison Valentino and Malone Souliers M-T-O Bespoke Mules at the season finale celebration on 5 December.
The 21-year-old It-girl, who's seamless accension into the fashion world has been catapauled by her role as one of the best dressed women in the world, the Princess of Wales, opted for timeless glamour in monochromatic cream.