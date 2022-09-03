Holly Willoughby’s £34.99 H&M robe is perfect for lazy weekends

Holly Willoughby is always giving us style inspo with her enviable fashion choices - but her latest look may be her cosiest yet.

The This Morning star has taken to Instagram to show off her linen belted robe from H&M - and at £34.99, we need it immediately for keeping comfortable around the house. Thankfully, the dressing gown is still available to shop, but if you love it you’ll need to hurry - as it’s selling fast.

Washed linen dressing gown, £34.99, H&M

Made from washed linen with a detachable belt and pockets, the dressing gown is available in a variety of stylish shades including sage green, powder beige, light grey and more. We think it will make the perfect transitional robe as the weather begins to cool down - and it looks far more expensive than it is!

Holly shared the sweet snap of herself and her son as she wore the striped robe

Receiving glowing reviews on the H&M site, one satisfied customer wrote: “Love everything about this dressing gown - the material, the colour, the quality, the fit and length - I wanted a slightly oversized feel and an expensive look which is exactly what this gives me. The length is spot on - not too short and not too long - falls mid calf which is perfect. I want one in every colour please! Was not disappointed.”

Holly, who will be returning to our screens on Monday after her summer break from This Morning, shared the sweet snap on Instagram of herself cuddling her son whilst wearing her striped robe. She captioned the post, “All the stripes and all the feels… soaking up the last few moments before back to school”.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Where’s your dressing gown from? I love it.” Fellow This Morning presenter Alison Hammond also commented, writing, “Every time I see you I feel peace.”

