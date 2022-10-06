January Jones fans debate which icon she resembles the most as she debuts hair transformation She looks incredible!

January Jones has a brand new look, and her latest photo sure is making fans nostalgic! She is the epitome of mod in her latest photoshoot.

The star recently modeled Jonathan Simkhai's Fall 2022 collection campaign, for which stylists opted to have the actress decked out in the ultimate retro look.

She is no stranger to taking on looks reminiscent of a bygone era, having rocked many a 1950s and 1960s look for her role as distressed housewife Betty Draper in Mad Men.

January took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the photoshoot, and her make-up look is an unmistakable homage to the iconic British model Twiggy.

She went all the way with her commitment to embodying the vibe of the era, debuting a stylish pixie cut on her signature blonde hair.

The photo she posted sees her with a somber look on her face, her eyes decked out in dramatic eyeliner winged out on the lid and lower lash line.

January channels the mod look perfectly

She is wearing a pink two piece set by the brand, which features a crop top with oversized square sequins and a matching skirt with fringe made out of the very sequins. Sold separately, the whole look runs for $1,220.

She captioned the photo simply with: "Fall 22 campaign shot for Jonathan Simkhai," and credited everyone who made the campaign possible, including the stylist, photographer, hair and make-up artists, as well as the man behind the set design.

Gwen Stefani also recently donned the same look but styled in a more edgy vibe

Fans were quick to drown her comments section with compliments galore, writing: "The most gorgeous - all the feels," and: "Your hair looks amazing," as well as: "Your hair is to DIE for!" plus another fan said: "Lovely. Stunning. Perfect."

Others debated which actress she resembled the most. Many mentioned the one and only Goldie Hawn, writing: "Looks like Goldie Hawn early in her career," and: "Thought this was 70's Goldie Hawn for a sec," while others commented: "Edie Sedgwick vibes," or: "Sharon Stone in Casino vibe," but also of course: "Channeling Twiggy."

