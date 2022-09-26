January Jones surprises with stunning high-waisted bikini photo

There is so much more to January Jones' eye-catching bikini post than meets the eye - the witty Mad Men star is as funny as she is gorgeous!

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking fantastic as she posed in a pastel pink plunging triangle bikini with high-waisted bikini bottoms. The 44-year-old's two-piece suited her hourglass figure so well. January completed the look with matching pink acrylic earrings, rose gold jewelry and a very mischievous grin – fans quickly realised why.

The mother of one had been teased earlier this month for a photo that she posted of herself wearing low-key sports attire. So, January captioned her new all-pink bikini photo with the message: "TOXIC FEMININITY - Apparently you guys didn’t appreciate my attempted Nascar’esque rebranding so here ya go."

The Mad Men star looked fabulous

January's 1.1 million strong Instagram following are familiar with her tongue-in-cheek posts and they loved her fun clap back. One fan applauded her for being such a "captivating comedienne". Other fans were so enamoured by her photo that they gushed: "You are so freaking beautiful!"

A third fan added: "God damn!" Meanwhile, other fans were keen to encourage January's quirky side and replied: "Your NASCAR-esque adventures are the best part. A-typical with a lot of personality".

The star's Nascar attire tickles fans

The star of the X-Men franchise is mother to 11-year-old son Issac, and while she has never publicly revealed the father of her son is, the doting mom marked his September 13 birthday on Instagram with the message: "My son is 11yrs old today! I’m coping just fine (obviously), with grace and reflection."

