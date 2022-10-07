Christina Aguilera shows off incredible physique in ultra-chic latex dress The star took to social media

Christina Aguilera was a vision on Thursday when she shared a gorgeous photo posing in an ultra-chic latex dress.

The Candy Man singer, 41, was captured posing in her trailer and celebrating her Spirit of Hope award. Completing her stunning look, the star donned a fabulous slicked-back hairstyle separated into two plaits that cascaded down her body

Alongside the image was a touching message. She penned: "When I entered this industry as a young girl, I made a promise to myself that I would use my voice and position for something deeper than making records. I wanted my songs to have a genuine purpose and meaning. I continue to listen to my heart and sing about things - sometimes painful things - that could help others.

"It means so much to me to grow together with my fans through authenticity and compassion on issues relating to equality, domestic violence, self-love, and much much more. Thank you @billboardlatin for honoring me with the Spirit of Hope Award, and thank you to my family at @sonymusiclatin for having me here in Miami and being a part of my AGUILERA project."

The star took to Instagram

The stunning snap was part of a carousel of images of the doting mother celebrating the exciting occasion with her friends, family and team. A video featured in the post saw her saying cheers with her nearest and dearest with a glass of white wine.

The comments section was flooded with sweet images from the Hurt singer. Paris Hilton commented with a heart-eyes emoji.

Christina looked incredible

One fan replied: "Christina.. this is why I love you the most. You don't care about charts, numbers or prizes... you care about being inspirational and good to others. This is all matter to me. Thanks to be real and authentic to yourself, more year after year."

A second said: "You’re the best babe and I will always love and support you."

