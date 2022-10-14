Christine Lampard dazzles in figure-hugging velvet gown at NTAs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard boasts an enviable wardrobe and on Thursday, the TV presenter showcased another stunning look at the NTAs.

Opting for a rented dress, the 43-year-old slipped into an ultra-flattering black velvet gown complete with a high neckline and a risqué thigh split.

The mum-of-two teamed her gorgeous number with a pair of strappy heels, delicate silver jewellery and a black leather clutch. Christine styled her glossy raven locks in a central parting and finished off her hair-do with glam waves.

Christine wore a stunning velvet gown

As for makeup, the TV star opted for a vampy look featuring a bold crimson lip, golden highlighter and a smokey eye.

Christine took to social media ahead of the glitzy event. Sharing details of her outfit, she penned: "NTAs READY…good luck to @loosewomen and all involved [heart emoji]. Wearing preloved this year, dress rented from @hurr & jewellery @w.salamoon".

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Stylish and classy as always," whilst a second added: "You look so stunning".

"Wow, you look incredible," wrote a third, and a fourth gushed: "Looking lovely as usual".

The presenter looked flawless on the red carpet

Whilst Loose Women failed to scoop an award, the glitzy event witnessed a cohort of celebrities take to the stage. Notable winners included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Best Presenter, Peaky Blinders for Returning Drama and Lenny Henry for the Special Recognition Award.

And despite This Morning's queue-gate scandal, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield received the Daytime prize for their early morning show.

Christine and Frank tied the knot in 2015

Christine's red-carpet appearance comes after she opened up about her romance with husband Frank Lampard. During a recent interview with the Mirror's Notebook, the Loose Women star shared: "He's away more now than ever. There are people with partners on the other side of the world, so I don't dwell on it. We make it work."

The couple, who have been married for six years, are currently based in different cities due to their individual work commitments. While Frank is mainly based in Liverpool due to his managerial job, Christine spends the majority of her time in London with the couple's two children – Patricia, four, and Freddie, one.

