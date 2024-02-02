Elizabeth Hurley shows off sky-high legs in tiny white bikini

Elizabeth Hurley couldn't be more of a sun queen if she tried. The 58-year-old model is always captured sporting fabulous beach wear and on Thursday, the star opted for a dazzling white bikini and chic sarong dress.

The former Gossip Girl actress was pictured soaking in the beating rays whilst exposing her white bikini briefs which she paired with a sarong tied into a halterneck-style dress. The dress exposed the model's impeccably toned legs and svelte stomach and was in the most dreamy blue floral print.

Elizabeth Hurley wears tiny micro bikini at Chiva Som spa

Captioning the post, Elizabeth penned: "Living on the sarong side of the tracks [pink heart emoji] Limited edition. Link in bio x."

As for her luscious brunette tresses, Elizabeth styled her lengths in natural beach babe waves and opted for a makeup look comprised of sunkissed bronzer, glossy pink lips, and black eyeliner.

The piece is from her beachwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and looked perfect on the mother-of-one. Her son Damian couldn't be prouder and commented: "Beautiful," on the dazzling snap.

Elizabeth, who is often seen showing off her ageless figure, recently opened up about how she stays in such excellent shape.

© Instagram Elizabeth is in incredible shape

"One question I get asked all the time is, how do you stay in shape and what do you eat? So here goes," she penned on Instagram. "My mantra is: don't eat too much, too fast, too often, or too late.

"Or, put another way, eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking, and eat dinner earlier. This works for me. I don't drink weird green juices or shakes and only take supplements if a blood test tells me I'm lacking something. I try to have vegetables or fruit equal half of every plate I eat - ie if I have a sandwich, I also eat an apple."

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley often shares photos of her bikini body

She elaborated further, writing: "I eat pretty much everything but only have junk food as an absolute treat - and I count junk food as anything that contains any ingredient that I don't have in my own kitchen," clarifying that anything low fat or diet falls into that category.

My best investment was a bread maker," she added. "I make a loaf a day. I also make cakes every weekend.

As for her exercise regime, Elizabeth revealed she doesn't go to the gym or do any "set exercise" but that she is extremely active and encouraged others to move more.