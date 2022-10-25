Victoria Beckham just wore the ultimate Christmas party dress - and unreal shoes OK, we need this outfit...

Victoria Beckham is loving life in the USA right now and on Monday evening, the 48-year-old appeared on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show.

We adored her outfit, which miraculously, she had worn before. The mother-of-four stepped out in a sky blue, metallic-textured dress from her own collection, which featured a striking asymmetrical hemline and ruched detailing at the sides. It's part of her Resort 23 collection which isn't available yet. But we can't wait until it drops!

The former Spice Girl wore a pair of majorly glittery heels, that were in boot form. How fabulous! This whole look is ideal for Christmas - particularly all those parties and events celebrating the festive time of year.

The show was a bit hit, with VB on great form.

She was asked whether the Spice Girls would reform at some point in the future. She replied: "'You know, I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but, you know, I think that now with everything else that I've got going on with my fashion and my beauty line, four children, you know, I just - I couldn't commit to that. But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls. I love the girls. I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I'm doing karaoke, but I think I'd better leave it there."

Victoria and David Beckham wearing matching Gucci outfits in 1999

The fashionista also touched on her style history; including when herself and David wore matching Gucci leather outfits in 1999.

She said: "'I still... I mean it haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it. It was hot. We were wearing Gucci. It was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself. But, you know, we really considered those outfits. I mean we really talked about it. There was a naivete to it that was just so sweet."

