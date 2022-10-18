Christina Aguilera leaves little to the imagination in a plunging latex bodysuit in instantly iconic video The Genie in a Bottle singer couldn't help but reminisce

Christina Aguilera has had a long and legendary career, and while she continues to go strong, fans particularly love looking back at her early work.

The singer herself is embracing the same as she kicked off anniversary celebrations for her fourth studio album released in 2002, Stripped.

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera shares daring video with fans

She looked back on the release by sharing a video compiling several performances of hers from the era, absolutely commanding the stage in a jaw-dropping collection of ensembles.

The Stripped Tour featured several outfits for Christina, including a black latex bodysuit with a deep plunging neckline and red harness details.

She also brought out a black pantsuit, a mesh top with fishnet stockings for a portion in which she was tied to a chair, and a white tee with blue jeans for more somber moments.

Universal in all of them were her jet black locks, a departure from her usual platinum blonde and seen as a sign of maturity for the singer.

Christina penned a message to go along with the video, saying: "Stripped gave me the strength and freedom as an artist to tell my story the way I wanted, for the first time.

Christina is celebrating 20 years of Stripped

"Thank you to all of my fighters around the world for amplifying that strength and giving me the space to continue to share myself in my truest forms.

"Today marks the kick off of the #20YearsOfStripped celebration, more to come."

Fans quickly began expressing their excitement and shared their ideas for what was to come, as one commented: "Documentary, bonus tracks, New songs of this era.. we deserve!"

Another even said: "This album, this era, the meaning behind of Stripped is something very special to me. This album changed my life!"

Stripped was released to initial mixed critical reception, but was a commercial success, selling over 12 million copies worldwide, and even won Christina a Grammy award for Beautiful.

The album has retrospectively received acclaim

The album has since become one of the singer's most beloved, sporting five hit singles and being cited as an influence by several contemporary artists.

