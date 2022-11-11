Halle Berry causes a stir in lacy lingerie photos

Halle Berry sent her followers into a tailspin when she shared some incredible photos of herself posing in lacy lingerie on Thursday.

The 56-year-old took a trip down memory lane to post some throwback polaroids of her costume fittings for her 1999 movie Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. Halle won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the singer, whose hits include I've Grown Accustomed to Your Face and That Old Feeling.

Halle looked phenomenal in the snapshots, showcasing her figure in a beige bra with a matching thong as she posed with her hands on her hips. Another image saw the actress turn up the heat in a red lace bra with mesh detailing and a matching pair of high-cut briefs.

Several other photos saw Halle posing in more underwear and costume pieces including a white dress that featured a corset-style top that nipped in her waist and a flowing pleated skirt.

While there's no denying her fans were in awe of her sculpted physique, many were left in disbelief when Halle revealed she was wearing Dorothy's actual clothes in the movie.

"This #tbt I share with you what we affectionately called 'The Dottie Body.' Every piece of Dorothy Dandridge's clothing given to me by her manager Earl Mills fit me perfectly!"

Halle shared several gorgeous photos

She added: "Here's a look behind the curtain of my polaroid collection of costume fittings and shoot days! If you love Dottie like I do, enjoy!"

Needless to say, her followers were quick to react. "Thanks for blessing my feed with so much beauty!!" wrote one. A second said: "The face and body the world needed."

Dorothy was the first black woman nominated for a Best Actress Oscar

A third added: "You were really wearing her clothes???? OMG!!!!! What an honor and privilege!!!!" A fourth wrote: "Omg!!!! I can’t believe you wore her real clothes!"

Introducing Dorothy Dandridge chronicles the life of the famed singer and actress, who was the first black woman to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

