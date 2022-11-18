Holly Willoughby surprises in headline-hitting boots at Winter Wonderland

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It may have been raining and windy on Thursday evening, but that didn't stop our favourite celebrities coming out in force to enjoy Winter Wonderland at London's Hyde Park.

We are used to seeing the gorgeous Holly Willoughby rocking fabulous dresses and heels on This Morning, so it came as quite the surprise to see the blonde beauty sporting much more casual attire for the popular event.

The 41-year-old delighted in an all-black ensemble; comfy black trousers, a black top, which she teamed with a fabulous waterproof jacket by Arc'teryx, a simple black beanie hat - and her Grenson boots. Remember them?

If you don't, let's jog your mind! Back in 2018, Holly was covering for Ant McPartlin on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here and often wore a pair of Grenson boots which became a major sell out.

Holly wearing her Grenson boots at Winter Wonderland

Everyone wanted a pair! Holly donned the 'Nanette' boots by Grenson and they cost around £300. The star used to team them with everything from mini skirts to leggings and even brought them back to the UK with her, sometimes wearing them on This Morning if the filming was outside. Genius!

Holly's boots:

Grenson Women's Nanette Leather Hiking Lace Up Boots, £325, All Sole

All Sole sells Holly's exact boots, and says of the style: "Built on the brand's 631 last, the 'Nanette' lace-up boots combine smooth Colorado leather with tonal suede panels to form a sleek upper. Designed with a rounded toe, cross-over laces and a fabric pull loop for easy entry. The ski boots are set upon a chunky yet lightweight, Goodyear Welted commando sole for optimum grip and durability. Tan leather lining."

If they are a little out of your price range, Ted Baker does a great lookalike for £73 that looks so similar.

Ammella Leather Hiker Boot, £73, Ted Baker

Happy shopping!

