Holly Willoughby's new mini dress is perfect for Christmas Day dressing

Holly Willoughby started November with a bang, donning a really festive dress on This Morning. Gone was her Halloween outfit from the day before, replaced with a stunning number that we feel would be ideal for Christmas.

Holly's dress was by Rixo and is known as the 'Malibu' and costs £265. The website says of the style: "Feminine and soft to the touch, Malibu comes in poppy-patterned velvet with a burnout texture, a tie-front body and a flattering A-line skirt."

If the star's frock is a little out of your price range, here's a great alternative, keep scrolling.

The Dancing on Ice presenter teamed the look with black tights and heels and with her long hair gently tousled and subtle makeup highlighting her features, she never looked better.

Holly's festive mini dress

Lots of people wear stylish PJs for Christmas Day, or even a pair of joggers for extra comfort! Some folk love dressing up in festive colours though and we think this number would be great if you're the latter.

Get the look

Malibu Velvet Rose Dress, £265, FarFetch

Rochelle Mini Dress, £45, Nobody's Child

As we mentioned earlier, we are still reeling over Holly's Halloween outfit from Monday's show. For 2022, the mother-of-three decided to dress up as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. How cool? Taking to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly donned a black and white polka dot dress with a bold pointed white collar, and wore a black wig which featured plaited pigtails. We loved her dark makeup, too. Uncanny, right?

Holly captioned the video: "Hello Monday… It's Wednesday! #adamsfamily @thismorning #halloween @therealgokwan."

We have to say, if the Princess of Wales dressed up for Halloween, we feel she would like this look. After all, Holly's style of dress looks just like the signature Alessandra Rich frock Kate often dons, featuring the same white pointed collar.

