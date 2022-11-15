Naga Munchetty turns heads in stylish leather mini-skirt – photos What a look for the Breakfast star!

Naga Munchetty always impresses us with intelligence on BBC Breakfast, but the star wowed during the week as she attended a glamorous event.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was at a VIP event for the ABBA Voyage and she looked amazing in a daring leather mini-skirt. In the photos, Naga flashed a smile as she posed in her ensemble, which also included a pair of black tights, grey jumper and knee-high leather boots. Her hair was styled in her signature style as she stood with her hands on her hips.

She also brought plenty of accessories with her, including two rings and two white stud earrings.

Her makeup had been done impeccably highlighting all of her features and enhancing her beauty.

Naga's night out came shortly after the 47-year-old had to confront a troll who had been targeting her on social media.

The presenter looked fantastic!

The comment calling her "paranoid" came after the journalist shared a clip from a segment of her show on BBC Radio 5 Live, which saw her recall her experiences of walking alone at night and what she thinks men can do to make women feel safer.

She explained: "So I'm 5"4. I do walk with keys in my hand. I'm quite small-framed. If I'm walking alone, I reckon I look around at least every 30 seconds and I'm constantly surveying what's going on in front, to the side and behind me."

She went on to say that if a man was walking behind her, she would prefer it if he crossed the road or sped up and overtook her.

The star always looks so glam

"Because then I wouldn't have to worry about what you were doing behind me and if you were going to run up to me and hit me, or take something from me, or push me," she said.

Commenting on the post, someone wrote: "And I would prefer it if you were not so paranoid."

Naga was quick to hit back at the Twitter user, responding: "So would I, Simon."

