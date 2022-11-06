Billie Eilish steals the show in lace gown and see-through tights - but her date drives fans wild The Happier Than Ever singer stunned us all

Billie Eilish's fashion game is definitely in a league of its own, and she paired the ultra camp with the ultra glamorous for her latest red carpet outing.

The singer attended the LACMA Art and Film Gala in a custom Gucci gown, consisting of their logo emblazoned across a full olive green nightgown.

VIDEO: Billie Eilish's poolside message

Featuring sheer panels across the waist and lace along the two side slits in the skirt, she paired it with a floor-length night robe and even an eye mask atop her long black locks.

Billie topped off her statement-making outfit with sheer tights and wedges, and wrapped herself in a cozy blanket with her new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

The Sweater Weather musician made his red carpet debut with the singer in a matching pajama set of his own, and honestly, we all wish we could be that comfy on a carpet.

Her brother Finneas was also in attendance, and they were seen posing alongside several other celebrities such as Elton John.

Billie was adorned in all-Gucci nightwear on the LACMA carpet

The singer took to Instagram earlier in the week with one of her signature photo dumps compiling a bunch of moments from her Halloween festivities, which was when she confirmed her relationship with Jesse.

Many of the snapshots were from parties she attended, including one of fellow musician and 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette dressed as a pumpkin.

Playing into the conversation surrounding their 11-year age gap, the bad guy singer was dressed as a baby for Halloween, while the alt-rocker transformed into a much older man.

"Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy. Happy halloween," she captioned her photographs, immediately receiving a barrage of responses from her fans and garnering over 1.5 million likes in two hours at the time.

The singer and Jesse Rutherford made their relationship official

"SO WE POSTING JESSE NOW??" one commented, as another said: "Last slide is interesting babe…," while a third added: "She posted him."

