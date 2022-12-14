Katy Perry celebrates platinum milestone in her fabulous Christmas-ready gown The Dark Horse singer's holidays just got shinier

Katy Perry may just be establishing a command over another genre of music beyond pop: the eternal Christmas playlist.

While the singer has a couple of holiday songs under her belt, her most popular is most definitely Cozy Little Christmas, and she's marking milestones for the tune in a big way.

It was revealed earlier in the year that the festive tune was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, her last tune to do so since Never Really Over in 2019.

And when Katy received the Platinum disc at her home, she was sure to deck herself up to look just as spectacular.

For her traditional Shoesday Tuesday post, she shared pictures of herself posing in a jaw-dropping red satin gown in her home with her adorable dog, Nugget.

The ensemble looked pretty perfect for the holidays, featuring an off-the-shoulder cut, a waist-cinching silhouette, and a large bow that doubled as a train.

Katy went for the full glam, opting to tie her raven locks in an up-do and pairing her dress with a bold red lip and a sparkly diamond choker necklace.

Katy embraced the festive with her red Shoesday Tuesday gown

She even paired it with a shoe from her own collection, a silver pointed-toe heel which, of course, featured a bauble at the end of it.

"When Cozy Little Christmas goes platinum, ya go platinum with the Dellilah Jingle too!" she captioned her post, immediately being inundated with a barrage of flame and heart emojis.

"The most gorgeous," one fan commented, while another said: "Change the cover art [to this]," and a third added: "Shoesday Tuesday with serves from you is what we want."

Speaking with Access Hollywood recently, the Unconditionally singer revealed that she was all in for the holidays, although had fallen behind on one beloved tradition.

Cozy Little Christmas recently went Platinum in the United States

"I need to order my Elf on the Shelf now," she revealed, adding that it all felt a little too much at times.

"I can't do 25 days on my first Elf on the Shelf, guys, you know what I'm talking about," Katy continued. "It's a journey. I'll do 15 days, maybe 10."

