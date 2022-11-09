Katy Perry brings the summer vibe in skin-baring black leather top and pants The Firework singer has a strong vibe going

Katy Perry knows how to serve a specific look and vibe to her fans, and her latest look was nothing short of that bar she's set.

The singer took to social media to share another photograph from her recently launched About You collection, sporting a look in all black that screamed summer night out.

She paired a faux leather bandeau top with raised sides with a matching pair of wide-legged pants that exposed a significant bit of skin.

Leaving her jet black locks down to coordinate with the outfit even further, she placed all the attention on her heels, a black and gold pair that's part of her collection, as she lounged in the purple-hued photographs.

"Black & gold, a classic combo. The Delilah pump with the #KatyPerryAboutYou Dorothee pants and Clara top," she wrote alongside the photos.

The singer brought more of her newfound chic sense of style to the fans in a big way, as she announced the launch of her own Fall capsule collection in collaboration with About You earlier in the month.

Katy sported an all-black faux leather combo

She showed them off in a video she posted on social media, several of which showed off her incredible figure and quirky take on classic silhouettes.

"This story is about me, Katy," she stated in the promotional video. "I'm a simple woman. I enjoy my me time. I like to get dressed up in all kinds of clothes. But especially...in leopard-print.

"I love to sing for my fans," she continued, cutting to a clip of her singing to a few large table fans, and then using stilts to walk beside a pool while saying: "I feel very connected to nature and that's why I go on long walks.

The ensemble was from hew newly released capsule collection

"To me, staying active is key. Whatever I do, I avoid being the center of attention. But enough about me, what about you?"

