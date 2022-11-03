Katy Perry feels the heat in skin-tight leopard-print dress and fishnet tights The Roar singer can't help but be the center of attention

Katy Perry has cemented herself as an ultimate style icon, thanks to her kooky and colorful combination of whimsy and sex appeal.

The singer is bringing her newfound chic sense of style to the fans in a big way, as she announced the launch of her own Fall capsule collection in collaboration with About You.

She showed them off in a video she posted on social media, several of which showed off her incredible figure and quirky take on classic silhouettes.

Katy first appeared sitting on a couch in a brown leather mini dress while popping up behind the sofa at one point, then also wearing a black vinyl sleeveless catsuit and even an iridescent blue mini.

One of the looks that she placed the most spotlight on was a leopard-print dress that hugged her curves, paired with fishnet tights and knee-high black boots.

She'd swept her hair to the side as she licked her paw like a cat and stood in front of a fan that helped provide some relief from the heat, a recurring theme throughout the humorous clip.

Katy introduced her brand new Fall capsule collection with About You

"This story is about me, Katy," she stated in the video. "I'm a simple woman. I enjoy my me time. I like to get dressed up in all kinds of clothes. But especially...in leopard-print.

"I love to sing for my fans," she continued, cutting to a clip of her singing to a few large table fans, and then using stilts to walk beside a pool while saying: "I feel very connected to nature and that's why I go on long walks.

"To me, staying active is key. Whatever I do, I avoid being the center of attention. But enough about me, what about you?"

Fans loved seeing the singer's campier side come out while still looking impossibly glamorous as one joked: "'I avoid being the center of attention' yes girl we know it."

She first teased the new line back in October

Another gushed: "YOU ARE THE STAR IN EVERY ROOM YOU STAND IN," while a third called it a "Roar era flashback."

