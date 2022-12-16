Kobe Bryant's model daughter Natalia wows in waist-cinching dress

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant looked gorgeous on Thursday as she attended a screening of Brad Pitt's new movie Babylon in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old student and part-time model turned heads wearing a dreamy, bronze-colored dress by Delfina as she posed for photos outside the event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Natalia's frock featured a body-skimming silhouette that cinched in at the waist, a one-shoulder neckline, and a pleated, asymmetrical skirt that fell below her knees.

She completed her look with a pair of strappy gold heels and wore her dark hair down in soft waves, accentuating her features with a smokey eye and glossy lips.

And in a loving nod to her late father, Natalia accessorized with a necklace that read 'Slim', the nickname Kobe coined for her when she was younger.

Natalia looked gorgeous in her dress

Speaking of the treasured item, Natalia recently told Vogue: "This is a necklace that says, 'Slim'. That was my nickname growing up. I was just so eency-teency. All my jerseys said slim."

She added: "I didn't grow into the jerseys until I was, like, older. So, my dad would always call me 'Slim.'"

Natalia's 'slim' necklace is a nod to her dad

Kobe alongside Natalia's younger sister Gianna and seven other people tragically lost their lives when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles, on 26 January 2020.

The NBA star's wife and Natalia's mom, Vanessa Bryant, has been open about the "unimaginable" pain she has suffered following the deaths of her husband and daughter.

Talking to People, she said: "This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again.

Kobe and Gianna were killed in 2020

"But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

She added: "I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day."

