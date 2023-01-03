Sophie Turner stuns in suave blazer dress and heels Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner looked beautiful in all black on New Year's Eve

Sophie Turner had a pretty great year, especially with the birth of her second daughter. So, it's hardly surprising that the star welcomed in the New Year in style, celebrating with friends and family while dressing up to the nines.

To mark the advent of 2023, Sophie danced the night away in a sleek blazer dress which featured simple lapels, long sleeves, a belted waistline and a midnight black hue. She paired the evening piece with sheer tights and black point-toe kitten heels for full wow-factor effect.

The star wore her auburn locks down loose and styled her seventies curtain bangs in a relaxed way. She opted for a natural yet radiant beauty blend consisting of a porcelain complexion, a glossy lip and a touch of blush.

A fresh crimson manicure added to her glamorous aesthetic, in addition to a dazzling pair of embellished drop earrings that sparkled from under her silky mane.

Sophie Turner wowed in a sleek blazer dress for New Year's Eve

She took to social media to share her latest look with her doting fans online. She captioned the series of playful images: "We're just chilliiiiiiiiiin n vibiiiiiiiiiiin n relaxiiiiiiiiin . Hiya 2023."

The actress' fans and followers rushed to praise her New Year's style and fun persona. "And this why I love you, carefree Sophie," one wrote, while another commented: "Queen." A third added: "Looking so slay queen," and a fourth agreed, noting: "You look gorgeous."

The actress celebrated with friends to mark the new year

The mother-of-two is a fully-fledged fashionista, yet her low-key social media presence means we are often left waiting for an overdue style snap. Luckily for us, Sophie took to social media to share a throwback look with fans in November – and she looked heavenly as usual.

While attending Lena Headey's wedding, the mother-of-two slipped on a sumptuous apple green co-ord by Cult Gaia featuring delicate ruched detailing, pleated satin, a plisse fabric, an all-over wrap effect, a feminine off-the-shoulder cape silhouette and cut-out panels. She clasped a small black handbag for all her holiday essentials as she posed for the rare outfit photo

