Sophie Turner is drop dead gorgeous in a curve-hugging black gown after confirming new romance with Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner turned quite a few heads earlier this week when she seemingly went Instagram official with her rumored new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

The 27-year-old actress had been spotted with the multi-millionaire on several occasions, and when she shared pictures of her new ski vacation, included him in the very first shot.

However, it looks like the star isn't too hung up about the talk of her new romance, and is leaving her fans absolutely stunned with a brand new look.

Sophie took to her Instagram with a new pair of pictures posing in front of her black Range Rover and dressed in an equally stark black ankle-length gown.

The dress hugged her figure perfectly and was styled with heeled black boots, a simple silver chain, and a pair of sunglasses as she let her hair down and struck a confident pose. "Mom’s spaghetti #rangeroversport," she captioned the post.

Many of her followers were immediately taken by the look and proclaimed her to, once again, be the "Queen of the North," and several others found parallels to the infamous black revenge dress made popular by Princess Diana in 1994.

Earlier in the year, the English star made a surprise move in her legal battle against her musician estranged husband Joe Jonas, as she decided to withdraw the child abduction allegations she previously made, three months following their arrival at an amicable custody agreement.

The legal representatives for both parties approached a federal judge in New York, requesting the dismissal of the actress' earlier accusations, as reported by TMZ.

In September, Sophie had initiated legal action against Joe, 34, seeking to ensure, according to the court documents, "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained."

It stated that in December 2022, they had mutually agreed to make the United Kingdom their permanent residence and had gone so far as to look up schooling options for their elder daughter, three-year-old Willa.

Following this agreement, the Game of Thrones star accused the "Sucker" singer of retaining their daughters' passports, thereby preventing them from leaving the United States.

The X-Men star, meanwhile, went Instagram official with a cryptic post captioned: "Jägerbomb anyone?" that saw her vacationing with Peregrine and their friends.

© Instagram Sophie closed out her vacation set with a gorgeous swimsuit photo

The foursome posed for several photos, covered in layers of skiing gear, in the snow, on the ski lift, and inside their cozy home, which Sophie ended with a stunning snap of her in a bikini sitting by the pool.

Some of her followers took to the comments section to troll the star with messages about where her two daughters with Joe were (they also share one-year-old Delphine), but she was immediately defended by her many fans who called out the commenters as "misogynistic."

© Getty Images Sophie and Joe announced their separation after four years of marriage in September

Joe, meanwhile, was most recently seen in India with his brothers Nick and Kevin after headlining the music festival Lollapalooza in Mumbai over the weekend.

